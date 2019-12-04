An Incredible Star Wars Moment (Might Make You Tear Up!)

The Rise Of Skywalker, the FINAL film in the newest Star Wars trilogy is hitting theatres in just FIFTEEN DAYS!

Needless to say I’m geeking out and so excited.

JJ Abrams and company are out on their press tour, promoting the final film. An incredible moment happened earlier in a Star Wars panel, when director JJ was asked about Carrie Fisher’s appearance in the flick.

Check out this CRAZY moment.

The lights suddenly went out and JJ Abrams said “Hi, Carrie!” while taking about how he worked Carrie Fisher in #TheRiseOfSkywalker. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/o0vwtofHfX — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 4, 2019

SHUT UP. YOU CRIED.

Oh man, I teared up when that happened. I cannot wait for the final film and I hope Carrie is done justice.

Are you excited for the new film?