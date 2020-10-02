On Friday October 2nd are you ready to enjoy the Fall colours at a private Kempenfelt Bay cottage, fine food and drinks, and an open-air concert featuring Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Blue Rodeo lead singer Jim Cuddy?

An Intimate Evening with Jim Cuddy, presented by Vie Holistic Nutrition and supporting Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. You will enjoy this large, sprawling waterfront property with limited guests. Tickets wont last long and you can find out more by visiting www.GildasClubSimcoeMuskoka.org. All proceeds support Gilda’s Club Cancer Support Program, which is free to anyone impacted by cancer. Gilda’s Club – so no one faces cancer alone.

