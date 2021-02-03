An Unborn Baby Is Releasing An Album In Utero!

Luca Yupanqui, is the little baby of Psychic Ills bassist Elizabeth Hart, had “recorded” her debut album called Sounds of the Unborn before she was born — and you can get a first taste of the experimental-to-say-the-least new music.

The New York City-based musician along with collaborator/father Iván Diaz Mathé recorded what her child was up to in utero.

The audio was captured using bio-sonic MIDI hookups attached to Hart’s belly that translated little Luca’s movement into sounds which were then painstakingly transcribed onto Mathé’s synths.

While Luca was born on November 15th, 2020, her Sounds of the Unborn album is due on April 2. Pre-orders for the record are available now — and for those who want to get in on the audiophile action, the device used to capture sounds is being offered as well, for just $200.