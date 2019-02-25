And The 2019 Razzie Awards Go To…
Best of the worst!
Melissa McCarthy didn’t win for best actress at the Oscar, but she didn’t walk away empty handed… McCathy won worst actress at the Razzies for “The Happytime Murders.”
Holmes & Watson is the “big winner” at the 39th annual Razzie Awards, taking home worst picture, worst director, worst remake/rip-off/sequel and worst supporting actor for John C. Reilly.
WINNERS:
WORST PICTURE – Holmes & Watson
WORST ACTRESS – Melissa McCarthy / Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
RAZZIE REDEEMER AWARD – Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?
WORST ACTOR – Donald J. Trump (As Himself) Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST SCREEN COMBO – Donald J, Trump & His Self-Perpetuating Pettiness, Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) Fahrenheit 11/9
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR – John C. Reilly / Holmes & Watson
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL – Holmes & Watson
WORST DIRECTOR – Etan Cohen / Holmes & Watson
WORST SCREENPLAY – Fifty Shades Freed, Written by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James