And The First Ever Queen Of The North Is…

SPOILERS FOR CANADA’S DRAG RACE. DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVEN’T WATCHED THE FINALE!

It’s FINALLY HERE. THE END OF CANADA’S FIRST EVER SEASON of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Momma Ru, nowhere in sight, the top 3 queens entered the werkroom for the FINAL TIME!

Scarlett Bobo, Rita Baga, and Priyanka prepped for their final challenge: record a verse to RuPaul’s “U Wear It Well” and perform it in a huge final number.

On top of that? You’ve gotta bring your BEST, DRAG RUNWAY.

Check out the performance below:

WARNING: This song contains high levels of slay and fierce. 100% guaranteed to get stuck in your head. Listen at your own risk. Here’s “U Wear It Well” by Ru Paul ft. @ritabagaz, @thequeenpri and @ItsScarlettBobo 🎵💗 #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/k0qOFjJBQX — Canada’s Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) September 4, 2020

Check out the runaways below:



The winner? NONE OTHER than Toronto’s Priyanka!

It’s amazing representation for the Drag Race brand! A South Asian/West Indian queen hasn’t won the crown since Season 3, back in 2011!

Holy crap that was nine years ago.

Congrats to Pri, and PRANCE ON!