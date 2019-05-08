Listen Live

And the New Royal Baby’s Name Is..

By Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

Queen Elizabeth II’s 8th great-grandchild has been given the name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Queen was introduced to little Archie by the new parents: grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Phillip, and Meghan Markle’s mother’s, Dora Ragland, were also in attendance.

 

Archie means ‘bright’ and ‘bold’:

 

It has been reported that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will not carry a royal title like his father, Prince Harry. He will be simply known as Master Archie.

 

 

 

Images: SussexRoyal

