And the New Royal Baby’s Name Is..
Cute!
Queen Elizabeth II’s 8th great-grandchild has been given the name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Queen was introduced to little Archie by the new parents: grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Her husband Prince Phillip, and Meghan Markle’s mother’s, Dora Ragland, were also in attendance.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
Archie means ‘bright’ and ‘bold’:
#Archie means bright and bold, qualities which the little guy will need when growing up in front of the world’s media! #BabySussex #MeghanandHarry
— Prof Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) May 8, 2019
It has been reported that Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will not carry a royal title like his father, Prince Harry. He will be simply known as Master Archie.
I’ve had it confirmed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will have no title. He will simply be Master Archie.. #Archie #Royalbaby
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 8, 2019