And the Winner is … #SimcoeReads2020

You can also cast a vote for the Community Choice award!

By Lisa Morgan, Local

The inaugural edition of Simcoe Reads is almost over. On Tuesday evening, the inaugural Simcoe Reads debate aired on RogersTV and An Ocean of Minutes by Thea Lim, defended by Lisa Morgan for the Barrie Public Library, is the Judges’ Choice winner!

But, it’s not over. We want to know book you think should be the winner in this cover to cover contest. The Community Choice award is still up for grabs!

Lisa Morgan is the Barrie Public Libraries Champion. An Ocean of Minutes by Thea Lim is the Judges’ Choice Winner in #SimcoeReads2020

Even if you haven’t read all the books in Simcoe Reads 2020, you can still vote! Just watch the debate and decide which you think should be the winner. Of course, check out your local library to find a copy of the book or books you want to read after watching the debate.

THE LINK to watch the debate on demand from RogersTV will be available soon.

HERE’S THE LINK to cast your vote.
You have until Sunday October 4th at 11:59pm…. to cast your vote.

Hear from the Author

Lisa Morgan chatted with author Thea Lim in early September. You can watch that conversation through the Barrie Public Library Program Portal HERE.

