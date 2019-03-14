And The Winners Of The Car Ride Karaoke Challenge Are….

15 Car rides and $10,000 raised for the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children. Kool FM was proud to support this incredible event that put us in a car with singing Barrie residents all for a great cause!

Although all 15 car rides were amazing, there were a few that stood out!

The winners are:

Best Costume – Oatley Vigmond (Backstreet Boys – I Want it that Way)

Most Spirit – MAK Mechanical (Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody)

People’s Choice – Simcoe County Paramedics (compilation of songs)



Best Overall – Rotary Club of Barrie (The Beatles – Twist and Shout)