Andrea Bocelli To Perform LIVE Easter Concert From Italy’s Empty Duomo Cathedral

Easter Will Be Special This Year!

By Kool Celebrities

Churches around the world will be closed to the public this Easter due to the Coronavirus pandemic.  But on Sunday, there is something special happening live from Italy!

Andrea Bocelli will perform LIVE from the empty Duomo Cathedral in Milan!  The voice of the famed opera singer will echo through the cathedral during a special audience-free concert, which will be live streamed.

 

The concert, titled “Bocelli: Music for Hope,” will stream on Bocelli’s YouTube channel at 7 p.m. in Italy, which in the US is 1 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT.

Bocelli is doing this free concert to help lift people’s spirits during this unusual time…. Bocilli’s foundation has raised more than $140,000 for hospitals in his home country of Italy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

He is also scheduled to perform in the “One World: Together At Home” benefit concert on April 18.

