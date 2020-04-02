Andrew Lloyd Webber Putting His Broadway Shows Online for Free

According to WhatsOnStage, we are going to be able to watch some wonderful shows, for free!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the man behind so many wonderful shows including The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and many more. Lloyd Webber is currently working on a new musical, Cinderella.

Knowing that so many of us are missing out on live theatre right now, he has launched a new series to bring the stage to us!

The series on YouTube is called The Shows Must Go On and you can stream his shows for a limited time beginning THIS Friday, April 3rd! Shows will be available to stream for 48 hours.

The first show will be Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond!

Here’s the video link. Be sure to tune in starting Friday! There’ll be a new show every week.

The channel is encouraging viewers to donate to a variety of charities – Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.

Because we can never get enough, here’s some beautiful work by the orchestra for the London production of Phantom of the Opera.

Title Images: Andrew Lloyd Webber/ Facebook Donny Osmond/ Facebook