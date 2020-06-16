Andy Samberg’s Newest Flick Is A Time Looping Rom-Com?

If you’re DYING for a NEW catchy, fun flick… look no further!

Andy Samberg’s production company “The Lonely Island” (yes, the “I Had Sex” and “I’m On A Boat” folks) has revealed their latest project: Palm Springs.

The flick is a Hulu original, so it will ONLY be streaming on that platform.

Tale is about Nyles (Samberg) and Sarah (played by Cristin Milioti from How I Met Your Mother) and how the pair’s destiny is intertwined together.

No spoilers here! Just the full trailer!

Check it out:

Are you going to check it out? Comment below.