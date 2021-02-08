Listen Live

Angelina Jolie Is Selling Of Gifts From Brad Pitt

$3 million worth!

By Dirt/Divas

Angelina is purging some unwanted gifts from her ex. Jolie is auctioning off a painting created by Winston Churchill during World War II, which is expected to sell for $3.4 million at Christie’s Auction House, reports CNN.

 

 

Churchill initially painted the “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque” in 1943 as a gift for President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The painting changed hands over the years before getting the attention of Pitt.  (Description from Auction house below)

An oil on canvas painting by Sir Winston Churchill Painted in Jan. 1943 called ‘Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque’ is displayed at Christie’s auction rooms in London, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. The painting currently owned by Angelina Jolie has an estimate of 1,500,000-2,500,000 UK pounds (2,056,489- 3,427,482 US Dollars) and will go up for sale in the Modern British Art Evening Sale at Christie’s on March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

 

Pitt purchased the painting in 2011 from a high-end art dealer and gifted it to Jolie. Pitt and Jolie separated in 2016. The auction is set for March 1st.

 

