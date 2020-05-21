Animal Crossing and Protests? Yeah. That Happened.

PETA has been a punching bag for years now in regards to animal rights.

In the early 2000s the group was reliable, but after a whole bunch of scandal involving the group’s involvement in kill shelters, their credibility is in the toilet.

Doesn’t help that the group does DUMB stuff like this.

PETA decided to hold protests in ANIMAL CROSSING, over a new museum that is being built.

Remember folks, this is a game made for CHILDREN.

Needless to say the internet DESTROYED THEM.

>”reminder to be kind to the animals we share our world with” pic.twitter.com/lDmFCIj7aa — Kuji (@Kaizey) May 20, 2020

1. Blathers is also an animal

2. You have to donate to have a museum in the first place Your logic makes absolutely no sense — Carson (@Greymeson) May 20, 2020

You literally fished those fish and then gave them to blathers. His museum has nothing unless you donate. Ironic huh — Enix (@EnixPlays) May 19, 2020

PETA then made a guide on how to be “vegan” in the game, not realizing it’s A DAMN GAME. Bunch of Tom Nooks right there.