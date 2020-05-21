Listen Live

Animal Crossing and Protests? Yeah. That Happened.

By Josh

PETA has been a punching bag for years now in regards to animal rights.

In the early 2000s the group was reliable, but after a whole bunch of scandal involving the group’s involvement in kill shelters, their credibility is in the toilet.

Doesn’t help that the group does DUMB stuff like this.

PETA decided to hold protests in ANIMAL CROSSING, over a new museum that is being built.

Remember folks, this is a game made for CHILDREN.

 

Needless to say the internet DESTROYED THEM.

PETA then made a guide on how to be “vegan” in the game, not realizing it’s A DAMN GAME. Bunch of Tom Nooks right there.

