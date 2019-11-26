Anne with an E Has Been Cancelled
Season 3 is the last for the CBC/Netflix production
It has been announced that Anne with an E is not being renewed for a 4th season. The show’s third season has aired on CBC and is available on CBC GEM. It will be released on Netflix January 3rd, 2020.
A few years ago, when I first heard there was going to be a new adaption Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables, the classic and beloved story the redheaded orphan who lived on PEI, I thought, “Can’t they come up with anything new?”
I watched the show out of curiosity and I fell in love with it. Creator Moira Walley-Beckett took the story of Anne and dug deeper into her background in the first season. I felt like Anne was more real and the place more real. That feeling was even greater in the following two seasons where we get a glimpse into the lives of black Canadians in Nova Scotia and we are reminded about the indigenous people who loved on PEI that were left out of Montgomery’s stories. Walley-Beckett did something itneresting: by putting things on screen that probably would never have happened (like Gilbert giving Bash title to his land or Anne and Matthew trying to save Ka’Kwet) we are reminded at once how unfair life was/is AND how much better it could have been/ can be if we move beyond our prejudices.
If you haven’t watched the show yet, I highly recommend it.
The show has won fans worldwide and #RenewAnnewithanE and #SaveAnnewithanE were trending on Twitter when the news was announced.
keep tweeting if you want to see anne and gilbert smiling at each other again #SaveAnneWithAnE #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/5cjtS6yPMK
— jenn #renewawae (@bIythemcu) November 26, 2019
Moira Walley-Beckett, the Emmy-award winning writer and producer behind Breaking Bad, has said in a previous interview, ” My master plan from the beginning when I first conceived this series was to find a way to genuinely and legitimately reflect the diversity of the nation.”
On Instagram, Walley-Beckett wrote: ” I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show – proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life”
Beloved fans & friends of #AWAE, I’m sorry for the sad Netflix/CBC news today 🧡 I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show – proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life 🧡 I am grateful and humbled by this experience and I truly feel blessed to have had the opportunity to share this beautiful, meaningful story with all of you, my kindred spirits🌿 I know you have loved this series as much as I have and I thank you for that forever and a day 🧡 🦋#annewithane #neverforget #kindredspiritsforever #differentisntbaditsjustnotthesame #beautyisallaroundyou #sharethelight #adventureawaits #lovethenaturalworld #aheadbyacentury #practicekindness #loveoneanother #loveisloveislove #beagoodfriend #maketheworldbetter #foreverandaday 🧡 PS: I have many more pics and stories to share 🧡🌱 Love, MWB 🦉🙋🏼♀️ photo @michaelkuijl
Dear Anne, I don’t think I was ever going to be ready to say goodbye, but as the saying goes – everything must come to an end. Thank you for teaching me, growing up with me and loving me. I have taken so many part of who you are into my life. – Anne has taught me how to be brave, how to be strong, how to love unapologetically and how to approach so many different obstacles in life. She is so much more than words on paper. She really is a part of who I am now, and I will carry her with me forever. I cant deny that I’m heartbroken, but more than that I am grateful. Such a large part of my childhood is documented, and what an experience to document. – – To the cast and crew, my second family. You put every part of your heart and soul into this project, and I promise you it does not go unnoticed. Every single one of you has helped shape me into the woman I am today, I can only hope I’ve made you proud in some way. You are all such remarkable people and I will never be able to thank you enough. Please stay in touch. – And to you, the viewers. The ones who have supported us these last few years. I can say this now, but on those tough, cold and stressful days just seeing what an effect this show has on you or how it made your day really pushed me through. I can say truthfully that those rough days were more than worth it, for you. – I will miss this show with all of my heart, and I will never forget this journey. My childhood was a good one, thanks to all of you. – In the wise words of @moirawalleybeckett “I am so sad to see you go, and yet so happy that I know you.” With all my love, Amybeth. – Enjoy the finale! Coming January 3rd, on Netflix.