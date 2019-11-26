Anne with an E Has Been Cancelled

It has been announced that Anne with an E is not being renewed for a 4th season. The show’s third season has aired on CBC and is available on CBC GEM. It will be released on Netflix January 3rd, 2020.

**

A few years ago, when I first heard there was going to be a new adaption Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables, the classic and beloved story the redheaded orphan who lived on PEI, I thought, “Can’t they come up with anything new?”

I watched the show out of curiosity and I fell in love with it. Creator Moira Walley-Beckett took the story of Anne and dug deeper into her background in the first season. I felt like Anne was more real and the place more real. That feeling was even greater in the following two seasons where we get a glimpse into the lives of black Canadians in Nova Scotia and we are reminded about the indigenous people who loved on PEI that were left out of Montgomery’s stories. Walley-Beckett did something itneresting: by putting things on screen that probably would never have happened (like Gilbert giving Bash title to his land or Anne and Matthew trying to save Ka’Kwet) we are reminded at once how unfair life was/is AND how much better it could have been/ can be if we move beyond our prejudices.

If you haven’t watched the show yet, I highly recommend it.

**

The show has won fans worldwide and #RenewAnnewithanE and #SaveAnnewithanE were trending on Twitter when the news was announced.

keep tweeting if you want to see anne and gilbert smiling at each other again #SaveAnneWithAnE #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/5cjtS6yPMK — jenn #renewawae (@bIythemcu) November 26, 2019

**

Moira Walley-Beckett, the Emmy-award winning writer and producer behind Breaking Bad, has said in a previous interview, ” My master plan from the beginning when I first conceived this series was to find a way to genuinely and legitimately reflect the diversity of the nation.”

On Instagram, Walley-Beckett wrote: ” I wish it could be different but it cannot. We have reached the end of the red Green Gables road after 3 wonderful seasons. My heart is heavy but I am so proud of this show – proud of my talented cast, crew, writers, and directors for working together so passionately to bring my vision of #annewithane to life”

Title Image: CBC