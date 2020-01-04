Jan 4th & 5th from 10am-2pm

McKenzie Elementary School, with the generous support of Bartlett Tree Experts is hosting our annual Christmas Tree Chipping Fundraiser. Trees are chipped by donation, with all proceeds going to the creation of an Outdoor Learning Space. Bring your tree to the back parking lot of McKenzie Elementary on Saturday January 4th or Sunday January 5th from 10am-2pm. * Tree pick up is available by request within 3km, please email tracylee16@hotmail.com by Jan 2nd to make arrangements.