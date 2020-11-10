ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE MIDHURST COMMUNITY RECREATION ASSOCIATION
You’re invited to the Annual General Meeting of the Midhurst Community Recreation Association
Join to get involved, run for an executive position,
or just find out what’s happening in our community.
The following executive positions will be contested:
❖ Chair and Treasurer
❖ Vice Chair
❖ Recording Secretary
❖ Soapbox Derby Coordinator
❖ Advertising/Sales Coordinator
❖ Winter Pavilion Manager
Nominations from the floor will be accepted.
November 10, 2020 at 7 pm
Held virtually via Zoom. Details below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83696605055?pwd=YzNmcld5YnVQbHNKMDlpcWFMR1NVdz09
Meeting ID: 836 9660 5055 | Passcode: 485055 | Dial in: +1 647 558 0588
For more information, call 705-816-3697, email
halemahon@gmail.com or visit MidhurstON.ca
** The Midhurst Community Recreation Association is a volunteer community organization that plans and promotes community events and recreational activities in the village of Midhurst. **