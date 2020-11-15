Another COVID-19 Setback For ‘The Batman” Movie

‘The Batman’ has seen several delays due to this pandemic and now filming has been halted again because a stuntman has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The stuntman was reportedly a part of a nine crew bubble, who have all now been ordered to quarantine ahead of the Christmas break. They are not expected to return to set until the new year.

According to reports, the main cast including Robert Pattinson is unaffected, but the movie cannot go ahead without the other crew.

‘The Batman” currently has a release date of March 2022.