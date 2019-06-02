Another HBO Show Is Ending, This Time It’s “Silicon Valley”

The sixth season of “Silicon Valley” is going to be the last for HBO. There will only be seven episodes, which will be the shortest season of the show.

The series is about the founder of a tech startup company in Silicon Valley called Pied Piper with the show being nominated for multiple Emmys, winning two since it began- including best comedy series!

The final season is scheduled to air later this year! This is the third show to end in 2019. “Veep” and “Game of Thrones” are already done!