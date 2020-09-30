Listen Live

Another Live Action ‘Lion King’ Is Coming!

‘Lion King’ Follow-Up Movie To Be Directed By Barry Jenkins

By Dirt/Divas

The original Lion King animated film, which premiered in 1994, grossed $968.5 million worldwide to become the 51st highest-grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo. 

 

The Jon Favreau-directed live action Lion King, which debuted last year, earned $1.65 billion worldwide and is currently ranked #7 on Box Office Mojo’s list.

 

The sources added that Barry Jenkins, who won a best picture Oscar in 2018 for Moonlight, is set to direct the project.

No release date for the new film has been announced.

Related posts

Netflix Price Hike Is Likely Coming!

‘SAVED BY THE BELL’ REBOOT STARTS STREAMING IN NOVEMBER

Billie Eilish Announces Documentary Coming In February 2021