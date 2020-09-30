Another Live Action ‘Lion King’ Is Coming!
‘Lion King’ Follow-Up Movie To Be Directed By Barry Jenkins
The original Lion King animated film, which premiered in 1994, grossed $968.5 million worldwide to become the 51st highest-grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.
The Jon Favreau-directed live action Lion King, which debuted last year, earned $1.65 billion worldwide and is currently ranked #7 on Box Office Mojo’s list.
The sources added that Barry Jenkins, who won a best picture Oscar in 2018 for Moonlight, is set to direct the project.
No release date for the new film has been announced.