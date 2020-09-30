Another Live Action ‘Lion King’ Is Coming!

The original Lion King animated film, which premiered in 1994, grossed $968.5 million worldwide to become the 51st highest-grossing movie of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Jon Favreau-directed live action Lion King, which debuted last year, earned $1.65 billion worldwide and is currently ranked #7 on Box Office Mojo’s list.

The sources added that Barry Jenkins, who won a best picture Oscar in 2018 for Moonlight, is set to direct the project.

No release date for the new film has been announced.