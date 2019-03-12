Another Nostalgic Tour Is Coming This Summer!
Another Nostalgic tour is coming this summer. On Monday it was announced that Flo Risa, TLC and Nelly will be heading out on tour with one Canadian stop announced so far.
August 7th they come to Toronto and will perform on the Budweiser stage! Tickets on sale Friday, March 15th
JUST IN: @Nelly_Mo, @OfficialTLC, and @official_flo are heading out on tour this summer and they’re coming to @budweiserstage on August 7! Presales start 3/14 at 10am.
Get more info here: https://t.co/Mtya3xETfl pic.twitter.com/fOsIWHvFDz
— Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) March 11, 2019