Another Nostalgic Tour Is Coming This Summer!

Hot in here!

By Dirt/Divas

Another Nostalgic tour is coming this summer. On Monday it was announced that Flo Risa, TLC and Nelly will be heading out on tour with one Canadian stop announced so far.

August 7th they come to Toronto and will perform on the Budweiser stage! Tickets on sale Friday, March 15th

 

 

