Another Strip Club In Toronto Sees Cases Of COVID-19

How do adult entertainment venues stay safe during the pandemic? Dale & Charlie have an idea! Introducing the Booty Barge!

WARNING! The following is a satirical commercial, not meant to be taken seriously.

Below is no joke. Here’s the latest out of Toronto.

A West Toronto Strip Club has been closed after 7 COVID-19 cases are confirmed. According to Toronto Public, six employees and one patron who visited Club Paradise, at 1313 Bloor Street West during the first week of September have tested positive for the coronavirus.

They say the fact that all but one of the cases were in employees means the “risk to patrons is low.” The club has voluntarily closed for two weeks. Officials say they have used contact tracing logs to follow up with all known close contacts of the seven positive cases.

Everyone who was there between August 29th and September 10th should self-monitor for 14 days.

Back in mid-August, 550 people were potentially exposed to COVID-19 after a patron at the Brass Rail tested positive to COVID-19.