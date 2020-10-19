“Anthropophobia” Is The Biggest Fear of 2020

The most-Googled phobia of the year is the fear of other people, according to research.

We can thank COVID-19 for this!

22% of all fears searched is the term “anthropophibia” or the fear of other people.

Searches of this fear peaked between April 19th and 25th as the coronavirus began to spread and shut down life as we know it.

Other fears that were searched included “philophobia,” the fear of fall in love or intimacy, and germophobia.

The research found that in some places, the most searched fear was nomophobia or the fear of having no cellphone.

To come up with the results, researchers analyzed Google Trends data over the past 10 months.