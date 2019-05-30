Apparently We Should Be Cleaning Our Hair Straightener!

Moe Harb, a stylist in London says you should treat your tools like you do your hair. Hair straighteners and curlers are always collecting products such as hair spray oils and general dirt and actually need to be cleaned!

Wait, what?

Moe says, we should clean our straighteners or curling irons when they are still warm- not hot.

How to clean…

Unplug them firsts, and leave them for about five minutes. Use a clean towel soaked in just water. Squeeze the excess water out of the towel before cleaning so its damp rather than dripping wet. Pat dry with towel.

Moe suggests cleaning your hair tools every three months!

Metro UK