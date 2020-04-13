Apple And Google Are Teaming Up To Track COVID-19 Cases

Apple and Google announced the partnership which will enable iPhones and Android phones to share information through Bluetooth technology to track contact tracing, the process of identifying people who may have come into close proximity with an infected person, reported CNN.

Here’s how it’s going to work.

A user who tests positive for COVID-19 can input their movements into the app.

A notice will then be sent to all the phones that have agreed to have the tracing technology, alerting them that they may have been in contact with an infected person.

The app will also offer information on symptoms.

To help public health officials slow the spread of #COVID19, Google & @Apple are working on a contact tracing approach designed with strong controls and protections for user privacy. @tim_cook and I are committed to working together on these efforts.https://t.co/T0j88YBcFu — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 10, 2020

Google says that no personal information will be shared and the software will only store location data for about 14 days.

Google also says that the data will “only be used for contact tracing by public health authorities for COVID-19 pandemic management.”

This app is voluntary and people who opt-in to be tracked will be involved. The technology should be available by May.

Here’s the statement from Apple on the new app.

Apple Statement