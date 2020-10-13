Listen Live

Apple Event: A Flop or A Smash?

SHUT UP AND I MIGHT SPEND MY MONEY!

By Host Blogs, Josh, Kool Tech

Today marked the launch of the annual #AppleEvent! It’s the day where the tech giant lets us know what we’ll end up blowing most of our next few paychecks up.

The memes were in FULL FORCE.

Who knows if the tech is “better” but we know for sure who won the event today: the internet.

Related posts

New Study Finds That COVID-19 Can Live On Phone Screens For Nearly A Month

Fridges Are In Short Supply Amid COVID-19

VIRAL MOMENT: How One Call For Cards, Got THOUSANDS Of Responses!