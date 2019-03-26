Apple just announced a new streaming service! And if you have Apple TV already- you may be slightly confused. The difference with announcement of the new Apple TV Plus, is it just like Netflix will make original content in order to better complete! The announcement was made yesterday with some major star power in attendance including Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Oprah was also there by the way…

The likes of Steve Spielberg, Ron Howard and Sofia Coppola, have already signed on to new Apple Project! The company also laid out the details of its news subscription service, Apple News Plus, and a new credit card. The news service costs US$10 a month and includes roughly 300 magazines and a handful of major newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times. The company also said it is launching a MasterCard credit card called Apple Card. The new Apple credit card won’t have late fees and offer 2% cash back!

Apple is pretty late with this announcement and will have some pretty big competition including Netflix, Amazon and the New Disney service that is coming soon!