Apple Pie Pepsi is Arriving for the Holidays

Hints of warm cinnamon, buttery crust, and fresh apple

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Rather than bake an apple pie, thanks to Pepsi you can now drink it.

Pepsi introduced an Apple Pie flavour just in time for the holidays.

You won’t be able to rush out to the store for a six-pack of the new drink because you can only win it!

The new Apple Pie Pepsi is currently only available through a social media contest.

Just post a photo of your biggest baking fail on Twitter or TikTok and use the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge and be sure to follow Pepsi too for a chance to win.

Only 1500 bottles while supplies last. Ends 12/7/20.

