Apple Pie Pepsi is Arriving for the Holidays

Rather than bake an apple pie, thanks to Pepsi you can now drink it.

Pepsi introduced an Apple Pie flavour just in time for the holidays.

You won’t be able to rush out to the store for a six-pack of the new drink because you can only win it!

The new Apple Pie Pepsi is currently only available through a social media contest.

☑️ Burnt crusts

☑️ Too much salt

☑️ Undercooked creations Share a pic of your baking fails with #PepsiApplePieChallenge to get Pepsi Apple Pie. With hints of warm cinnamon, buttery crust, and fresh apple, it’s the best pie you’ll never have to bake 🥧. pic.twitter.com/gcPD7I0a1x — Pepsi (@pepsi) November 17, 2020

Just post a photo of your biggest baking fail on Twitter or TikTok and use the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge and be sure to follow Pepsi too for a chance to win.

Only 1500 bottles while supplies last. Ends 12/7/20.