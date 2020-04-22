Apple TV+ Is Rebooting Fraggle Rock!

The show appears to be keeping close to Jim Henson’s original series.

Each episode will be three to five minutes long, with the first episode of the series available now for free on Apple TV+. New episodes will premiere for free globally every Tuesday.

Your favourite characters are all expected to make a return! They include Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, Uncle Traveling Matt and of course the Doozers!

The new Fraggle Rock was all shot on an iPhone 11s from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S. The original “Fraggle Rock” ran for nearly 100 episodes between 1983 and 1987.