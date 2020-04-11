Listen Live

April 11th and 12th, 2020

With Two Songs from Lady Gaga and Two from Justin Timberlake

#20 10, 000 Hour – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

#19 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

#18 The Man – Taylor Swift

#17 Stupid – Tate McRae

#16 Only Human – Jonas Brothers

#15 What a Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

#14 Rooting for You – Alessia Cara 

#13 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake

#12 My Oh My – Camila Cabello

KOOL Cameo: Just Dance – Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis 

#11 Good As Hell – Lizzo

#10 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#9 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe and Julia Michaels 

#8 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez 

#7 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth

#6 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#5 Adore You – Harry Styles 

#4 Memories – Maroon 5

#3 Circles – Post Malone

Blast From the Past: Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake

#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

