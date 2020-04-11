April 11th and 12th, 2020
With Two Songs from Lady Gaga and Two from Justin Timberlake
#20 10, 000 Hour – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
#19 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
#18 The Man – Taylor Swift
#17 Stupid – Tate McRae
#16 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
Join the @JonasBrothers in helping encourage wish kids waiting for their wish by sharing a message of hope. Just post your creative message of hope, tag @MakeAWish, #WishesAreWaiting + 2 friends to join in! Learn more: https://t.co/q5Wt3uxQgd pic.twitter.com/d3R4k3vNAa
— Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) April 6, 2020
#15 What a Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers
#14 Rooting for You – Alessia Cara
#13 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake
#12 My Oh My – Camila Cabello
KOOL Cameo: Just Dance – Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis
#11 Good As Hell – Lizzo
#10 Intentions – Justin Bieber
#9 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe and Julia Michaels
#8 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
#7 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth
#6 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
#5 Adore You – Harry Styles
#4 Memories – Maroon 5
#3 Circles – Post Malone
Blast From the Past: Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake
#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd