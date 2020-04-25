April 25th and 26th, 2020

#20 What A Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

#19 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella

#18 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#17 I Love Me – Demi Lovato

#16 You Should Be Sad – Halsey

#15 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas

#14 The Man – Taylor Swift

#13 The Bones – Maren Morris

#12 Stupid – Tate Mcrae

KOOL Cameo: New Day Has Come – Celine Dion

#11 The Other Side – Sza-Justin Timberlake

#10 If The World Was Ending – Jp Saxe-Julia Michaels

#9 My Oh My – Camila Cabelo

#8 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth

#7 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#6 Memories – Maroon 5

#5 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#4 Adore You – Harry Styles

#3 Circles – Post Malone

Blast From the Past: One Night Love Affair – Bryan Adams

#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

XO face masks are back to raise money and I’ll be matching every dollar that comes in to aid communities afflicted by Covid-19 with 100% of the proceeds going to Music Cares. https://t.co/2CAsWSGa9B pic.twitter.com/P8WpGxccID — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 21, 2020

#1 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa