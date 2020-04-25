Listen Live

April 25th and 26th, 2020

Two bonus songs in honour of Stronger Together

By Top 20

#20 What A Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

#19 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella 

#18 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#17 I Love Me – Demi Lovato

#16 You Should Be Sad – Halsey 

#15 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas

#14 The Man – Taylor Swift 

#13 The Bones – Maren Morris 

#12 Stupid – Tate Mcrae

KOOL Cameo: New Day Has Come – Celine Dion

#11 The Other Side – Sza-Justin Timberlake

 #10 If The World Was Ending – Jp Saxe-Julia Michaels

#9 My Oh My – Camila Cabelo 

#8 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth 

#7 Intentions – Justin Bieber 

#6 Memories – Maroon 5 

#5 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga 

#4 Adore You – Harry Styles

#3 Circles – Post Malone 

Blast From the Past: One Night Love Affair – Bryan Adams

#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#1 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa 

 

Related posts

April 18th and 19th, 2020

April 11th and 12th, 2020

April 4th and 5th, 2020

March 28 and 29, 2020

March 21st and 22nd, 2020

March 14th and 15th, 2020

March 7th and 8th, 2020

February 29th and March 1st, 2020

February 22nd and 23rd, 2020