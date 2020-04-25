April 25th and 26th, 2020
Two bonus songs in honour of Stronger Together
#20 What A Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers
#19 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella
#18 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#17 I Love Me – Demi Lovato
#16 You Should Be Sad – Halsey
#15 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas
#14 The Man – Taylor Swift
#13 The Bones – Maren Morris
#12 Stupid – Tate Mcrae
KOOL Cameo: New Day Has Come – Celine Dion
#11 The Other Side – Sza-Justin Timberlake
#10 If The World Was Ending – Jp Saxe-Julia Michaels
#9 My Oh My – Camila Cabelo
#8 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth
#7 Intentions – Justin Bieber
#6 Memories – Maroon 5
#5 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
#4 Adore You – Harry Styles
#3 Circles – Post Malone
Blast From the Past: One Night Love Affair – Bryan Adams
#2 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
XO face masks are back to raise money and I’ll be matching every dollar that comes in to aid communities afflicted by Covid-19 with 100% of the proceeds going to Music Cares. https://t.co/2CAsWSGa9B pic.twitter.com/P8WpGxccID
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 21, 2020
#1 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa