April 4th and 5th, 2020

New songs from Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber hit the chart

By Top 20

#20 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

#19 Too Close – Ria Mae and Dan Talevski

#18 Stupid – Tate McRae

#17 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi 

#16 My Oh My – Camila Cabello

 

#15 Intentions – Justin Bieber

#14 The Man – Taylor Swift

#13 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake

#12 Rooting for You – Alessia Cara

KOOL Cameo: Livin’ on a Prayer – Bon Jovi 

#11 Only Human – Jonas Brothers

#10 What a Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

#9 Good as Hell – Lizzo 

#8 I’ll Be There – Walk Off the Earth

#7 Lose You to Love Me – Selena Gomez

#6 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

#5 Adore You – Harry Styles

#4 Memories – Maroon 5

#3 Circles – Post Malone 

Blast from the Past: I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor

#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

 

