April 4th and 5th, 2020
New songs from Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber hit the chart
#20 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
#19 Too Close – Ria Mae and Dan Talevski
#18 Stupid – Tate McRae
#17 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
#16 My Oh My – Camila Cabello
#15 Intentions – Justin Bieber
#14 The Man – Taylor Swift
#13 The Other Side – SZA ft. Justin Timberlake
#12 Rooting for You – Alessia Cara
KOOL Cameo: Livin’ on a Prayer – Bon Jovi
#11 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
#10 What a Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers
#9 Good as Hell – Lizzo
#8 I’ll Be There – Walk Off the Earth
#7 Lose You to Love Me – Selena Gomez
#6 Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
#5 Adore You – Harry Styles
#4 Memories – Maroon 5
#3 Circles – Post Malone
Blast from the Past: I Will Survive – Gloria Gaynor
#2 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#1 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd