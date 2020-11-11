ARBY’S HAS RELEASED A DEEP FRIED TURKEY PILLOW THAT GOES OVER YOUR HEAD

Ever looked at your Thanksgiving turkey and thought, “You know, I bet it’d be really warm and cozy inside if I jammed that thing over my head”?

Arby’s just created a “deep-fried turkey pillow.” It’s a turkey-shaped pillow you pull over your entire head, so you can experience the warm tranquility of sleeping inside of a turkey carcass.

They put the pillows on sale for $60, but they sold out almost immediately, so now your only shot at one is to enter a contest at ArbysDeepFriedTurkeyPillow.com.

And if you do enter the contest, they’ll give you a coupon for 50% off a turkey sandwich.