Are ‘Asymmetrical Jeans’ Are the Next Denim Trend?
You can thank Celine Dion
At first glance, I’m thinking somebody at the denim factory made a huge mistake.
Asymmetrical, by definition perfectly describes this look.
Boldly designed by Ksenia Schnaider, but it wasn’t until Celine Dion stepped out in a pair that everyone took notice of a new denim movement.
View this post on Instagram
“Bonjour! My name is Céline and I’m a 5 time Grammy winner, 7 time AMA winner and newly inducted member of the TRAGIC DENIM HALL OF FAME!!! Merci! Je t’aime! ” Thank you to @verucasaltband for the tip! #celine #celinedion #asymmetricaljeans #vogue #grammys #fuzzyslippers #feathers . . . . . . #noooooo #yikes #jeans #tragic #denim #couturedenim #tragicdenim #fashion #style #denimstyle #fashionvictim #denimjeans #vogue #denimtrends #fashionista #womensfashion #womensjeans #springfashion #couturejeans #onpoint #badfashion #fashionpolice #fashiondisaster
Mismatched denim is said to be the upcoming 2020 trend. Skinny and wide.
Denim has really taken a backseat in the last decade.
View this post on Instagram
OFFLINE MULTIPLAYER MODE soon will be presented at @pittimmagine & @dear_progress 🕹 #kseniaschnaider #demidenims
Maybe this will help jeans become relevant again? Straight and flared or even different colours.
View this post on Instagram
The fruit is ripe 🍉🍑🍓💦 Blue&white jeans are available to preorder on kseniaschnaider.com
I’ll be sticking to my trusty Levi’s Jeans though.