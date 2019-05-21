Listen Live

Are Destination Weddings Selfish or Awesome!

Life is a beach!

By Kool Travel

It’s true, that destination weddings tend to be less costly for the bride and groom, but more expensive for their guests!

37% of people say its selfish for a couple to ask guests to attend a destination wedding!

Cost is the biggest reason why people don’t go to destination weddings with 53% of respondents saying money is why they won’t attend…

17% says they wouldn’t go away because they don’t know the couple well enough to spend that kind of cash…

