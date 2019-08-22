Are We Boiling Eggs All Wrong?

A man posted how he boils his eggs and now I can’t wait to go home and try it! The technique involves placing eggs inside a kettle and letting the boiling water cook them.

It was shared by Stephen, a Sydney resident on Facebook group Subtle Asian Traits.

Stephen’s kettle is see-through so he can see when it’s ready to be taken out (and avoid the shell cracking and lingering eggy smell). It should only take a few minutes or so- so you will have to keep pushing the on button, but it may be worth it to not have to wash a pot!

Other people on the facebook page say this trick can also be used for other things we boil- like hotdogs!

