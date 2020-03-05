Are You a Digital Hoarder?

A study revealed 52% of us have NEVER deleted any files from our smart phones or devices.

First off, think of all the useless trash clogging space

Downloaded files; PDF’s, images, excel spreadsheets, old apps we never use

Our phones have become giant photo albums filled with video and images of family trips, vacation memories and Christmas gatherings.

There was a time when we would develop our photos right away to put them in an album to share with everyone.

Or stuff them all in a shoe box that would be filled with random pics. Who didn’t have one of these?