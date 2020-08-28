Listen Live

ARE YOU CHEAP, OR JUST FRUGAL?

Don't water down your soap!

By Kool Mornings

There’s a difference between being FRUGAL and being CHEAP.  Being frugal is a good thing and a sign you’re responsible and smart.  Being cheap is more of a personality flaw that makes people not want to hang out with you.

 

A new survey asked people if different ways we save money are frugal or cheap.  Here are some highlights . . .

 

1.  Not taking your turn to buy everyone a round of drinks is . . . CHEAP.

 

2.  Buying generic food products, like Flakes with Frosting, is . . . FRUGAL.

 

3.  Re-gifting is . . . CHEAP.

 

4.  Watering down the soap in your soap dispensers is . . . CHEAP.

 

5.  Not blasting the air conditioning right now is . . . FRUGAL.

 

6.  Only tipping the minimum amount, whether it’s 15 to 20 percent, regardless of how good the service was is . . . CHEAP.

 

7.  Trying to find deals or coupons for everything you buy is . . . FRUGAL.

 

8.  Eating expired food is . . . CHEAP.

 

9. Clothing shopping at a secondhand store…FRUGAL

 

According to the survey, the average person becomes frugal at the age of 31. 

