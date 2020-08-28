ARE YOU CHEAP, OR JUST FRUGAL?
Don't water down your soap!
There’s a difference between being FRUGAL and being CHEAP. Being frugal is a good thing and a sign you’re responsible and smart. Being cheap is more of a personality flaw that makes people not want to hang out with you.
A new survey asked people if different ways we save money are frugal or cheap. Here are some highlights . . .
1. Not taking your turn to buy everyone a round of drinks is . . . CHEAP.
2. Buying generic food products, like Flakes with Frosting, is . . . FRUGAL.
3. Re-gifting is . . . CHEAP.
4. Watering down the soap in your soap dispensers is . . . CHEAP.
5. Not blasting the air conditioning right now is . . . FRUGAL.
6. Only tipping the minimum amount, whether it’s 15 to 20 percent, regardless of how good the service was is . . . CHEAP.
7. Trying to find deals or coupons for everything you buy is . . . FRUGAL.
8. Eating expired food is . . . CHEAP.
9. Clothing shopping at a secondhand store…FRUGAL
According to the survey, the average person becomes frugal at the age of 31.