ARE YOU CHEAP, OR JUST FRUGAL?

There’s a difference between being FRUGAL and being CHEAP. Being frugal is a good thing and a sign you’re responsible and smart. Being cheap is more of a personality flaw that makes people not want to hang out with you.

A new survey asked people if different ways we save money are frugal or cheap. Here are some highlights . . .

1. Not taking your turn to buy everyone a round of drinks is . . . CHEAP.

2. Buying generic food products, like Flakes with Frosting, is . . . FRUGAL.

3. Re-gifting is . . . CHEAP.

4. Watering down the soap in your soap dispensers is . . . CHEAP.

5. Not blasting the air conditioning right now is . . . FRUGAL.

6. Only tipping the minimum amount, whether it’s 15 to 20 percent, regardless of how good the service was is . . . CHEAP.

7. Trying to find deals or coupons for everything you buy is . . . FRUGAL.

8. Eating expired food is . . . CHEAP.

9. Clothing shopping at a secondhand store…FRUGAL

According to the survey, the average person becomes frugal at the age of 31.