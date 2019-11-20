Ariana Grande Bought Lunch For Fans After Having To Cancel A Show!

Sunday night, Ariana was forced to cancel her show after telling fans in Lexington, Kentucky that she was in a lot of pain due to a serious sinus condition.

Ariana felt bad and when fans showed up to the area anyways despite being told the show was off, Ariana treated them to lunch!

The show was canceled seven hours before curtain, so the group of 40 fans from all over the country who gathered at the stadium went to a restaurant next to the arena, where Grande picked up the bill.