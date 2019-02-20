Ariana Grande Breaks A Huge Record Held By The Beatles!

Ariana Grande breaks another record this time for having three songs in the top three spots on the Billboard hot 100’s chart! She has become the first artist to achieve this since the Beatles in 1964!

And to celebrate, she’s taken to instagram where she doesn’t seem that impressed! But under the short video a message;

Ariana writes, “I laughed when I saw this because I thought y’all edited it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. For so many reasons. First time since The Beatles huh (and first time for a solo artist?). That’s wild. I thought this was a joke when I saw it I’m not kidding. I love u. So much. Always have and will. Thank you for everything. I cant believe this is real. Thanks for making history with ya girl today and for making me feel loved. Bye crying.”