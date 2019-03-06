Listen Live

Ariana Grande Gets Her Own Starbucks Drink!

I'll take a Grande!

By Dirt/Divas

Arian Grande is getting her very own Starbucks drink and its now available! The new beverage is called the ‘Cloud Macchiato’ and it’s espresso, whipped cold foam and caramel drizzle. The news was leaked by a Starbucks employee…but now Ariana and Starbucks have confirmed the news!

Ariana will also get her own playlist! According to Hot New Hip Hop, “The coffee chain will also feature a Grande playlist that hits stores on March 9 and will air until March 15. The playlist will include music by Ariana and songs by artists that she loves. And on March 8th, Starbucks will launch a special playlist in honour of International Women’s Day!

Related posts

Riverdale Diner Is Creating A Milkshake In Honour Of Luke Perry!

The Trailer! Game Of Thrones Final Season!

Will Smith To Play Richard Williams In New Biopic About Venus And Serena Williams!