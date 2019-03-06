Ariana Grande Gets Her Own Starbucks Drink!

Arian Grande is getting her very own Starbucks drink and its now available! The new beverage is called the ‘Cloud Macchiato’ and it’s espresso, whipped cold foam and caramel drizzle. The news was leaked by a Starbucks employee…but now Ariana and Starbucks have confirmed the news!

this is what Ariana is promoting with starbucks, she got her own drink and for international women’s day we’re going to be playing playlists of songs by her or songs chosen by her

☁️ ☕️ ☁️ pic.twitter.com/R8LhSnW8cd — steve (@fymSTEVE) March 4, 2019

Ariana will also get her own playlist! According to Hot New Hip Hop, “The coffee chain will also feature a Grande playlist that hits stores on March 9 and will air until March 15. The playlist will include music by Ariana and songs by artists that she loves. And on March 8th, Starbucks will launch a special playlist in honour of International Women’s Day!