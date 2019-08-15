Ariana Grande Has A New Fragrance Coming Out!

Ariana Grande Is Launching A New Fragrance!

This new perfume is said to be inspired by her Thank u, next anthem! It will be exclusive to ulta.com from August 18th for two weeks before it’s sold at retail. The scent will be available at Shoppers!

View this post on Instagram @ultabeauty 🌫 aug. 18 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 12, 2019 at 11:36am PDT

Ariana describes the making of this one…

“I wanted to make a fragrance that smells related to my first fragrance Ari but more summery, so I revisited Ari’s fruity pear and raspberry notes and changed it up by adding some coconut.”