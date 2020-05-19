Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Speak Out After ‘Stuck With U’ Hits No. 1
They are being accused of buying the No. 1 spot on Billboard
On Friday May 8th Ariana and Justin released “Stuck with U” with proceeds from the track going to First Responders Children’s Foundation.
Also on May 8th, rapper Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, returned to the music business by releasing “Gooba,” his first song since his recent incarceration. Tekashi track hit No. 3 the same week that “Stuck with U” hit No. 1.
Hernandez took to social, claiming that the numbers were fake because his song was streamed more than Ariana’s and Justin’s.
Per E! News, Hernandez also announced that his team had launched an “investigation,” allegedly finding that “six credit cards” had been used to purchase 30,000 units of “Stuck with U,” and that Billboard declined to share information about who the six cards were linked to.
Grande took to social to refute the claims and share an image from Billboard.
thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. there’s so much to celebrate today. however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another fucking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)…my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL …. and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.
Justin also chimed in saying, “The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copies. Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out.” “Neilsen company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don’t discredit our fan base with false info.”
Bigger picture, all sales from “Stuck with U” are going to charity!