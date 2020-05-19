Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Speak Out After ‘Stuck With U’ Hits No. 1

On Friday May 8th Ariana and Justin released “Stuck with U” with proceeds from the track going to First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Also on May 8th, rapper Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, returned to the music business by releasing “Gooba,” his first song since his recent incarceration. Tekashi track hit No. 3 the same week that “Stuck with U” hit No. 1.

Hernandez took to social, claiming that the numbers were fake because his song was streamed more than Ariana’s and Justin’s.

Per E! News, Hernandez also announced that his team had launched an “investigation,” allegedly finding that “six credit cards” had been used to purchase 30,000 units of “Stuck with U,” and that Billboard declined to share information about who the six cards were linked to.

Grande took to social to refute the claims and share an image from Billboard.

Justin also chimed in saying, “The rules are clear one credit card can buy max 4 copies. Anything over that the entire amount gets thrown out.” “Neilsen company checks this and found all our sales were legit because our fans are amazing and bought them. Don’t discredit our fan base with false info.”

Bigger picture, all sales from “Stuck with U” are going to charity!