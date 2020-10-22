Listen Live

Ariana Grande Sent Thousands Of Pizzas To Voters Waiting In Line In Florida!

Voting isn't your only reward!

By Dirt/Divas

Ariana Grande sent thousands of pies to Florida voters waiting in a long line to cast their vote early yesterday.

 

Florida voters have started experiencing long wait times and lines wrapping around local polling places.

 

However, yesterday was a lucky day for many voters in the sunshine state, as Ariana Grande sent thousands of pizzas to hungry voters waiting hours in line.

 

An organization called Pizza to the Polls also gave Ari a shoutout and shared a time-lapse video of voters cued up to vote for the next president.

