Ariana Grande Sent Thousands Of Pizzas To Voters Waiting In Line In Florida!
Voting isn't your only reward!
Ariana Grande sent thousands of pies to Florida voters waiting in a long line to cast their vote early yesterday.
Florida voters have started experiencing long wait times and lines wrapping around local polling places.
However, yesterday was a lucky day for many voters in the sunshine state, as Ariana Grande sent thousands of pizzas to hungry voters waiting hours in line.
Thank you @arianagrande for sending hundreds of pizzas today to people waiting in line in Florida! Keep showing up! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VzLIxbYucH
— Pizza to the Polls (@PizzaToThePolls) October 19, 2020
An organization called Pizza to the Polls also gave Ari a shoutout and shared a time-lapse video of voters cued up to vote for the next president.