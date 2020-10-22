Ariana Grande Sent Thousands Of Pizzas To Voters Waiting In Line In Florida!

Ariana Grande sent thousands of pies to Florida voters waiting in a long line to cast their vote early yesterday.

Florida voters have started experiencing long wait times and lines wrapping around local polling places.

However, yesterday was a lucky day for many voters in the sunshine state, as Ariana Grande sent thousands of pizzas to hungry voters waiting hours in line.

Thank you @arianagrande for sending hundreds of pizzas today to people waiting in line in Florida! Keep showing up! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VzLIxbYucH — Pizza to the Polls (@PizzaToThePolls) October 19, 2020

An organization called Pizza to the Polls also gave Ari a shoutout and shared a time-lapse video of voters cued up to vote for the next president.