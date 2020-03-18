Arkells Offer Up Online Music Classes In An Effort To Practise Social Distancing!

Hamilton’s Arkells are doing their part to encourage social isolation during the COVID-19 outbreak offer fans online music classes.

The groups is offering “flatten the curve” music classes. Prior to the start of a class, the band posts chords across their social platforms then one of the band members- (so far lead singer Max Kerman)- offers a tutorial on Instagram live.

Fans and music students alike can log on, and follow along and even ask questions… Anthony Carone has also dropped in with keyboard tips and tricks.

When asked, the band said that they wanted to help other stay positive and to spread a little joy through music… Well done!