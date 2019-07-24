Arsenio Hall Officially Is In For “COMING TO AMERICA 2”

Arsenio Hall has officially signed on to reprise his role as Semmi in “Coming To America 2,” the sequel to one of Eddie Murphy’s most iconic films from 1988.

Murphy will return as the spoiled prince of Zamunda, Prince Akeem. Akeem becomes bored with potential marriage partners that are complacent and travels to Queens, New York to find a strong-willed woman to wed. In the sequel, Akeem learns about a long-lost son and must return to America to meet the potential heir to the throne of Zamunda.

Craig Brewer is directing while Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is writing the screenplay. A theatrical release is slated for December 2020.