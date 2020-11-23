Art Auction Online:

https://maclarenart.com/event/art-auction-online/

Get Hooked on the MacLaren’s Art Auction online! Five days of bidding starts at givergy.ca/maclarenart/ on November 23. View artwork in-gallery or online in the two-week Preview and then tune into Rogers TV for live entertainment on Closing Night. Proceeds support regional artists and arts programs for children and youth.

Preview: November 16 to 27

Virtual Bidding: November 23 to 27

Closing Night Virtual Event: November 27