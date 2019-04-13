7pm-9pm

Our mission is to raise awareness and support anti-sex trafficking efforts locally and globally. We’re thrilled to announce that we’re hosting and Art Gala to raise awareness in our community! The art produced (by local artists) will be created to inspire awareness and hope, and will be based off of the real survival stories of victims who have been trafficked and survived this form of modern day slavery. There will be food for our guests, live performance (dance, music and spoken word), fine art on display, a silent auction of the artworks in order to raise funds for U R Home and Mahima Home (which are aftercare homes that support trafficked victims), raffle games with prizes and a word from our MPP. Tickets can be purchased in advance at a discounted price from www.eventbrite.ca, under the title of “Freedom Art Gala Fundraiser”, or can be purchased at the door during the event for $20.00. We look forward to seeing you there, and we thank you for your support in fighting against the injustice of human trafficking!