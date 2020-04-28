Ashley Madison Says Cyber Affairs Have Surged Under Covid-19 Quarantine!

In a sexless time in our society whether you are married or not, people have been finding satisfaction in cybersex, according to a new report released by Ashley Madison- the famous site aimed for cheating spouses….

The site says they have added 17,000 new members a day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 15,500 new members a day a year ago…

According to Paul Keable, the chief strategy officer of Ashley Madison says

“they’re using the site as a release valve for the tension that’s built up at home during the pandemic.” He also added, “They’re looking to have needs met that aren’t being met at home.”

Some people want to chat with someone other than a spouse, while others are seeking emotional validation or the fantasy of pursuing a secret sex life, the study said.

The website even has a new tagline during this crisis, “Life is short. Have an affair.”

