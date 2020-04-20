Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Launch Quarantine Wine To Benefit COVID-19 Relief

The cute couple has launched a charity wine that has two purposes. One, it will address your wine consumption as you now have dozens of bottles that have piled up in your garage! The second purpose of this initiative is to raise money for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic relief efforts.

The wine is called, uh, Quarantine Wine, but don’t hold that against them: 100% of the wine’s profit, the pair says, will reportedly go directly to non-profits battling COVID-19.

The wine in question is an Oregon Pinot Noir, but let’s be honest, you pick your wine based almost entirely on whether you think the illustration on the label is cool or not. The Quarantine wine label is blank so you can draw your own on!

Sales from the quarantine wine will benefits several organizations including, Frontline Responders Fund and America’s Food Fund.

The wine is 50 dollars for two bottles!