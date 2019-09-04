Asymmetrical Jeans Are the Next Denim Trend

At first glance, I’m thinking somebody at the denim factory made a huge mistake.

Asymmetrical, by definition perfectly describes this look.

Boldly designed by Ksenia Schnaider, but it wasn’t until Celine Dion stepped out in a pair that everyone took notice of a new denim movement.

Mismatched denim is said to be the upcoming 2020 trend. Skinny and wide.

Denim has really taken a backseat in the last decade.

Maybe this will help jeans become relevant again? Straight and flared or even different colours.

I’ll be sticking to my trusty Levi’s Jeans though.